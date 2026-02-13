Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Twilio also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. FBN Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.Twilio’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,597.62. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock valued at $135,022,770. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Twilio reported EPS of $1.33 vs. $1.24 expected and revenue of $1.37B (up 14.3% year-over-year), signaling continued top-line momentum. Business Wire: Q4 results

Q4 results beat consensus — Twilio reported EPS of $1.33 vs. $1.24 expected and revenue of $1.37B (up 14.3% year-over-year), signaling continued top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised near-term financial targets — Twilio gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.21–$1.26 (well above Street consensus) and increased FY revenue guidance to roughly $5.7B, improving forward visibility. MarketBeat: Guidance and call materials

Company raised near-term financial targets — Twilio gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.21–$1.26 (well above Street consensus) and increased FY revenue guidance to roughly $5.7B, improving forward visibility. Positive Sentiment: Strong product momentum, especially Voice AI — Management highlighted record revenue and accelerating Voice AI adoption as a growth driver, which supports the revenue beat and higher guidance. Yahoo Finance: Call highlights

Strong product momentum, especially Voice AI — Management highlighted record revenue and accelerating Voice AI adoption as a growth driver, which supports the revenue beat and higher guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and set a $180 price target, reflecting strong bullish conviction among some sell-side analysts. Benzinga: Rosenblatt coverage

Analyst support — Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and set a $180 price target, reflecting strong bullish conviction among some sell-side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Full conference materials and transcripts available — Investors can review the detailed earnings slide deck and call transcript to dig into margin drivers and product metrics. Seeking Alpha: Transcript

Full conference materials and transcripts available — Investors can review the detailed earnings slide deck and call transcript to dig into margin drivers and product metrics. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions to the outlook — Some analysts expressed caution about the outlook and assumptions, producing mixed commentary that trimmed enthusiasm for some investors. Seeking Alpha: Mixed analyst reactions

Mixed analyst reactions to the outlook — Some analysts expressed caution about the outlook and assumptions, producing mixed commentary that trimmed enthusiasm for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts despite buy ratings — BTIG trimmed its target from $165 to $155 (still a Buy), which indicates some analysts are scaling back upside expectations even as they remain positive. Benzinga: BTIG target change

Price-target cuts despite buy ratings — BTIG trimmed its target from $165 to $155 (still a Buy), which indicates some analysts are scaling back upside expectations even as they remain positive. Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure in some coverage — Several outlets noted that the stock fell in parts of the session despite the beat, reflecting profit-taking or valuation concerns that could limit near-term upside. MSN: Stock reaction

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,943 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,061,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

