Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of CPA opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Copa has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $156.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32.
Copa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Copa by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Copa by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Copa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,185,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.
The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copa
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.