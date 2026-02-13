Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,563 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the January 15th total of 2,460 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Energias de Portugal

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

