Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland Purchases 12,000 Shares

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,797.84. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 13th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 12,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 12,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,875.00.

RBBN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 863,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,302. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $227.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 4.69%.Ribbon Communications's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B.Riley Securit downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 216,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

