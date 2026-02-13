First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,690 shares, an increase of 361.0% from the January 15th total of 9,911 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 202,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:SCIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 50,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.95 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.51.
About First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF
