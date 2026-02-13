Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 89 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 306 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eramet Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 2,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eramet Company Profile

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

