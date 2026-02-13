Promising Lithium Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Critical Metals, QuantumScape, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the lithium value chain—including lithium miners, refiners, chemical processors, and battery or battery-material manufacturers—whose business depends on producing or using lithium. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand for lithium-powered technologies (like electric vehicles and grid storage), but their returns are often driven by volatile lithium prices, supply-chain dynamics, and regulatory or geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

