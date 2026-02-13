QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Brian Blaser Buys 10,540 Shares

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Blaser bought 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $248,638.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 40,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,322.07. The trade was a 35.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 1,363,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,961. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 41.46%.The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. QuidelOrtho's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 100.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about QuidelOrtho

Here are the key news stories impacting QuidelOrtho this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders bought shares — CEO Brian Blaser purchased 10,540 shares (~$23.59 avg) and CFO Joseph Busky bought 3,370 shares, materially increasing their holdings; this signals management confidence in the business. Blaser SEC Filing Busky SEC Filing

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — revenue of $723.6M modestly beat expectations and showed low-single-digit growth, and company reported $0.46 EPS (slightly above consensus). The quarter showed strength in Labs/TRIAGE but margin compression and some one‑time items left profitability weak. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results were mixed — revenue of $723.6M modestly beat expectations and showed low-single-digit growth, and company reported $0.46 EPS (slightly above consensus). The quarter showed strength in Labs/TRIAGE but margin compression and some one‑time items left profitability weak. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance disappointed — management set EPS of $2.00–$2.42 vs. the ~$2.49 consensus and revenue guidance of $2.7B–$2.9B (center near consensus but lower‑end risk), which pushed investors to trim valuations given ongoing margin pressure. Seeking Alpha: FY26 Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance disappointed — management set EPS of $2.00–$2.42 vs. the ~$2.49 consensus and revenue guidance of $2.7B–$2.9B (center near consensus but lower‑end risk), which pushed investors to trim valuations given ongoing margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market reaction focuses on margin and guidance concerns — deep‑dive coverage and commentary highlight that margin improvement and R&D progress are positive longer‑term, but near‑term guidance and profitability metrics explain the sharp intraday selloff. Yahoo Finance Deep Dive AAII: Why QDEL Is Down

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

