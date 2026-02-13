Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Increases By 374.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,577 shares, an increase of 374.6% from the January 15th total of 2,861 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1692 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 880.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

