Barclays (LON:BARC) Insider Mary Francis Buys 2,447 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Mary Francis purchased 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £11,770.07.

Barclays Stock Down 2.9%

Barclays stock traded down GBX 13.51 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 450.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,232,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,317,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.71. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 223.75 and a 1 year high of GBX 506.40. The stock has a market cap of £62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.17.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

