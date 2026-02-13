Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Up 407.5% in January

Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 203 shares, a growth of 407.5% from the January 15th total of 40 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

NASDAQ GYRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gyrodyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gyrodyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gyrodyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gyrodyne during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne Company of America, Inc is a New York–based real estate investment and development firm specializing in medical office buildings and professional facilities. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker GYRO, the company’s principal business activity is the ownership, leasing and management of commercial properties tailored to healthcare and life sciences tenants. By focusing on outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, clinical laboratories and related professional suites, Gyrodyne generates steady rental income and seeks to provide purpose-built environments that meet the specific needs of medical practitioners and research organizations.

The company’s core property portfolio is anchored by an approximately 87-acre campus situated in Stony Brook, Long Island.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.