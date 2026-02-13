Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 296,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,536.96. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $3,371,500.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,632,000 after buying an additional 747,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,571,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,087,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.