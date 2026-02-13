Dymension Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $22.34 million and $19.09 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dymension has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,060,395,180 coins and its circulating supply is 462,293,247 coins. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,060,378,792 with 462,028,439 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.04524618 USD and is down -15.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $34,165,711.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

