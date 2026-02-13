Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.700-16.850 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MSI opened at $449.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 116.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Trending Headlines about Motorola Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.