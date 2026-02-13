Dora Factory (new) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.77 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $70.31 thousand worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.00515859 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $69,387.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

