Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CICC Research from $84.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. CICC Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 12.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 507,122 shares of company stock worth $39,545,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 switching chip and is targeting a large AI infrastructure opportunity; management also reported $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, underscoring meaningful demand for Cisco’s data‑center networking products. Read More.

Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 switching chip and is targeting a large AI infrastructure opportunity; management also reported $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, underscoring meaningful demand for Cisco’s data‑center networking products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded by raising price targets and reiterating buy ratings (Citigroup, UBS, Rosenblatt and others), reflecting confidence in Cisco’s AI/ networking positioning and implying upside vs. the current price. Read More.

Analysts responded by raising price targets and reiterating buy ratings (Citigroup, UBS, Rosenblatt and others), reflecting confidence in Cisco’s AI/ networking positioning and implying upside vs. the current price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cisco raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.42) and reiterated full‑year revenue and EPS ranges that were above some prior expectations, supporting the long‑term income and capital‑return story. Read More.

Cisco raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.42) and reiterated full‑year revenue and EPS ranges that were above some prior expectations, supporting the long‑term income and capital‑return story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 results: revenue was a record ~$15.35B (≈+9.7% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS beat by a small amount, and Cisco raised FY26 guidance — a positive top/bottom‑line print that nonetheless left room for debate. Read More.

Q2 results: revenue was a record ~$15.35B (≈+9.7% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS beat by a small amount, and Cisco raised FY26 guidance — a positive top/bottom‑line print that nonetheless left room for debate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on margin pressure: management warned that rising global memory prices are squeezing gross margins and operating leverage, and the company’s near‑term margin outlook was cautious. That drove a sharp intra‑day selloff and broader tech weakness. Read More.

Investors focused on margin pressure: management warned that rising global memory prices are squeezing gross margins and operating leverage, and the company’s near‑term margin outlook was cautious. That drove a sharp intra‑day selloff and broader tech weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was strong despite the beat — shares fell materially as traders re‑priced margin risk and a mixed/“in‑line” near‑term outlook, triggering sector‑wide volatility and ETF flows away from networking names. Read More.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.