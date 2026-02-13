Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RYAN. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of RYAN opened at $38.73 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $6,946,247.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at $672,966.33. The trade was a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

