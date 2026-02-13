Wells Fargo & Company Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

