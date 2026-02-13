Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $387.00 at HSBC

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $365.00 to $387.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.30% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.82. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.Expedia Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $663,882,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 497.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $364,363,000 after buying an additional 456,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Articles

