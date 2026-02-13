Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $338.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.24.

NYSE:HLT opened at $319.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.90. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and stronger margins — Hilton reported an EPS beat, revenue growth, expanded EBITDA and highlighted record capital returns (dividends/share buybacks). What Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)’s Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike and Cautious 2026 Guidance Mean For Shareholders

Q4 earnings beat and stronger margins — Hilton reported an EPS beat, revenue growth, expanded EBITDA and highlighted record capital returns (dividends/share buybacks). Positive Sentiment: Analysts are mostly lifting targets and ratings — multiple firms raised price targets (notable raises: Argus to $380, JPMorgan/Barclays to $350, Wells Fargo to $373), reflecting confidence in the franchise and long-term growth. Argus price target raise

Analysts are mostly lifting targets and ratings — multiple firms raised price targets (notable raises: Argus to $380, JPMorgan/Barclays to $350, Wells Fargo to $373), reflecting confidence in the franchise and long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Hilton announced a quarterly dividend (record date Feb 27), but the yield is small (~0.2%), so it’s a token return of capital rather than a material yield play.

Dividend declared — Hilton announced a quarterly dividend (record date Feb 27), but the yield is small (~0.2%), so it’s a token return of capital rather than a material yield play. Neutral Sentiment: Long pipeline and unit-growth guidance — management still targets roughly 6%–7% net unit growth and a sizable 520k-room global pipeline, supporting long-term fee and franchise revenue expansion. Pipeline and unit growth

Long pipeline and unit-growth guidance — management still targets roughly 6%–7% net unit growth and a sizable 520k-room global pipeline, supporting long-term fee and franchise revenue expansion. Negative Sentiment: Cautious 2026 guidance and softer near-term demand — management guided to modest RevPAR/room-revenue growth for 2026 and conservative Q1 EPS, citing softer budget-travel demand; that guidance came across as more cautious than some investors expected. Guidance and demand commentary

Cautious 2026 guidance and softer near-term demand — management guided to modest RevPAR/room-revenue growth for 2026 and conservative Q1 EPS, citing softer budget-travel demand; that guidance came across as more cautious than some investors expected. Negative Sentiment: Pershing Square exited its Hilton stake — Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sold its position to size up other opportunities (e.g., Meta), removing a well-known institutional backer and creating selling pressure. Pershing Square exits Hilton

Pershing Square exited its Hilton stake — Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sold its position to size up other opportunities (e.g., Meta), removing a well-known institutional backer and creating selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: U.S. occupancy softness and budget-travel headwinds — reporting noted U.S. occupancy weakness and a pullback among value-oriented travelers, which could pressure near-term RevPAR recovery. Occupancy slump report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

