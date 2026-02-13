Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$7.65 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Clairvest Group had a net margin of 66.09% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

TSE CVG opened at C$73.35 on Friday. Clairvest Group has a 52 week low of C$66.00 and a 52 week high of C$78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.40 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.75.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders. It invests its own capital into entrepreneurial corporations.

