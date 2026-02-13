Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$7.65 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Clairvest Group had a net margin of 66.09% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter.
Clairvest Group Stock Performance
TSE CVG opened at C$73.35 on Friday. Clairvest Group has a 52 week low of C$66.00 and a 52 week high of C$78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.40 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.75.
About Clairvest Group
