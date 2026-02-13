Vaulta Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.52 Million (A)

Vaulta (A) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Vaulta has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Vaulta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vaulta has a market cap of $132.52 million and $16.06 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vaulta

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com.

Buying and Selling Vaulta

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,622,420,115.466 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.08308466 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $16,876,811.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

