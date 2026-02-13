Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Releases Earnings Results

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of C$21.98 million during the quarter.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$16.94 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$13.98 and a 1-year high of C$18.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.36.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.75.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.