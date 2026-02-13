Metahero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 Thousand (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $18.00 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

