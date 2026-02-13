SLT (SLT) Price Hits $12.22

SLT (SLT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, SLT has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One SLT token can now be purchased for $12.22 or 0.00018155 BTC on popular exchanges. SLT has a market cap of $122.17 million and $185.71 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLT

SLT was first traded on March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. The official website for SLT is slt.game.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.16762347 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $166,647.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

