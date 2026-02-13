NKN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.01 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded 65% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 797,167,438 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.