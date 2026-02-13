Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $403.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.58.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $141.09 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day moving average of $286.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,498 shares of company stock worth $137,109,701. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 119.1% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.