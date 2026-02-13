TD Cowen Lowers Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $200.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $212.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $208.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.30.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average of $174.83. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

