West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.850-8.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from West Pharmaceutical Services’ conference call:

Q4 outperformance and cash generation. Revenues of $805M and adjusted EPS of $2.04 beat expectations, with free cash flow up ~70% for the year, strengthening the company’s liquidity and financial flexibility.

Revenues of $805M and adjusted EPS of $2.04 beat expectations, with free cash flow up ~70% for the year, strengthening the company’s liquidity and financial flexibility. 2026 guidance indicates continued growth and margin expansion. Management guided to 5%–7% organic revenue growth, adjusted EPS $7.85–$8.20, and >100 bps of margin expansion, signaling confidence in underlying demand.

Management guided to 5%–7% organic revenue growth, adjusted EPS $7.85–$8.20, and >100 bps of margin expansion, signaling confidence in underlying demand. HVP components remain the primary growth engine. High-value product components (48% of sales) grew strongly (15% in Q4), driven by GLP-1s, Annex 1 upgrades, and biologics/biosimilars, and the company launched the Synchrony syringe platform and began Dublin drug‑handling commercialization.

High-value product components (48% of sales) grew strongly (15% in Q4), driven by GLP-1s, Annex 1 upgrades, and biologics/biosimilars, and the company launched the Synchrony syringe platform and began Dublin drug‑handling commercialization. Near-term capacity constraints and operational disruptions. Management said demand currently outstrips supply (notably in Europe), requiring continued capacity and labor additions, and a temporary Arizona water-main incident hurt contract manufacturing results in Q4.

Management said demand currently outstrips supply (notably in Europe), requiring continued capacity and labor additions, and a temporary Arizona water-main incident hurt contract manufacturing results in Q4. SmartDose 3.5 divestiture expected mid‑year. The planned sale (previously ~ $55M of H2 2025 sales) aligns with strategy to focus on HVP components and should be neutral-to-positive for margins, but reduces device revenue exposure and is a near-term model adjustment.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.42. 72,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $322.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $265.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

