Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $370.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-1.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Nu Skin Enterprises’ conference call:

Prysm iO is the centerpiece of Nu Skin's transformation — a non‑invasive carotenoid scanner powered by a 21M‑scan database and AI that the company plans to place >100,000 devices in 2026 and monetize via subscriptions with materially higher customer lifetime value.

2025 results showed meaningful improvement: adjusted EPS of $1.27 (up ~51% YoY), gross‑margin expansion, stronger liquidity (~$240M cash, reduced debt) and shareholder returns via dividends and $20M repurchases.

2026 guidance is cautious — revenue guidance of $1.35B–$1.5B and EPS of $0.80–$1.20 (assumes a ~35% tax rate) with growth expected mainly in the back half, leaving near‑term top‑line pressure and a seasonally weak Q1.

India pre‑market operations began in Nov 2025 with a formal launch targeted for late 2026; management views India as a major long‑term opportunity but notes local infrastructure, import duties, and longer sales cycles that will limit near‑term contribution.

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,898. The company has a market capitalization of $417.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 193,987 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 396,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 181,601 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 167,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 64.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,264.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 128,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Management reiterated a strategic transformation and growth initiatives — Nu Skin is targeting placement of 100,000 Prysm iO devices in 2026 and signaled expansion in India, which could drive new recurring revenue and product differentiation if adoption scales.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share (record Feb. 27, payable Mar. 11), supporting income-oriented holders and signaling confidence in cash generation.

Company reported full-year 2025 results "within guidance" and noted more than 50% growth in adjusted earnings for the year, an operational positive versus prior-year comparatives.

Full Q4 earnings and investor materials (slides, call transcript) are available for deeper review — useful for modeling revenue mix, geography trends and margin drivers.

Company provided Q&A and call transcripts (Seeking Alpha / Motley Fool) that detail product rollout timing and cost assumptions — read for color on cadence and execution risk.

Q4 results missed estimates: EPS $0.29 vs. $0.30 expected and revenue $370.3M vs. $382.7M consensus — the top-line miss and a year-over-year revenue decline pressured the report.

Near-term guidance was materially lower than Street expectations: Q1 2026 EPS guided to $0.10–0.20 (consensus ~$0.29) and FY 2026 EPS to $0.80–1.20 (consensus ~$1.42); revenue guidance also trails consensus — this downtick in forward numbers is the primary driver of the share weakness.

Customer base and affiliate counts declined (~10% fewer customers reported) and management cited FX and competitive headwinds — signals that near-term organic growth remains challenged.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

