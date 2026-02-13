Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Up 86.8% in January

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 127 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 68 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock remained flat at $35.70 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
