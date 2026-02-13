Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Up 86.8% in January

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 127 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 68 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock remained flat at $35.70 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial real estate mortgages and construction loans, small business working capital loans and lines of credit, SBA guaranteed loans, and investment property loans.

