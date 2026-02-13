Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 90.3% in January

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,551,559 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 1,866,453 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.0 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

Shares of FBASF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fibra UNO in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS: FBASF) is Mexico’s first real estate investment trust (REIT), established in March 2011. Headquartered in Mexico City, the company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of income-producing real estate assets. As a pioneer in the Mexican market, Fibra UNO introduced the FIBRA structure to provide investors with transparent access to a diversified property portfolio.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple asset classes, including office buildings, retail shopping centers, industrial warehouses, residential and hospitality properties.

