ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $66.7240, with a volume of 582118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $2,314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,526.48. This represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ACM Research by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACM Research by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

