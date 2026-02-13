United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 and last traded at GBX 0.17. Approximately 55,689,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 104,391,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18.

United Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.8%

The firm has a market cap of £6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

