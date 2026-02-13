Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 608 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2296 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

