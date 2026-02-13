American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.2960, with a volume of 10400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.1%

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 369.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $929,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 103,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 254,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

