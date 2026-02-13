Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Friday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Trading Down 5.0%
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Ltd is a copper-focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Established through a corporate spin-off from Capstone Mining Corp, the company is dedicated to advancing copper resources across the Americas. Capstone Copper’s portfolio comprises early- to mid-stage projects, with an initial emphasis on high-grade copper deposits in Chile and surrounding jurisdictions.
The company’s principal activities include geological exploration, resource definition, engineering studies, and environmental permitting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.