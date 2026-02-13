Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF opened at C$11.40 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$13.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.70.

Capstone Copper Ltd is a copper-focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Established through a corporate spin-off from Capstone Mining Corp, the company is dedicated to advancing copper resources across the Americas. Capstone Copper’s portfolio comprises early- to mid-stage projects, with an initial emphasis on high-grade copper deposits in Chile and surrounding jurisdictions.

The company’s principal activities include geological exploration, resource definition, engineering studies, and environmental permitting.

