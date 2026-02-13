Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $291.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.58.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $141.09 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day moving average of $286.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $2,943,081.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $1,478,923.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,538.26. This trade represents a 92.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,498 shares of company stock worth $137,109,701. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

