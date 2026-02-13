Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $291.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global Trading Down 7.9%
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $2,943,081.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $1,478,923.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,538.26. This trade represents a 92.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,498 shares of company stock worth $137,109,701. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation — Coinbase launched “Agentic Wallets,” infrastructure for AI agents to autonomously trade and manage crypto assets, a potential new growth vector if adoption follows. Cointelegraph: Coinbase unveils crypto wallets designed specifically for AI agents
- Positive Sentiment: Operational traction — Coinbase says it doubled total trading volume and crypto trading‑volume market share in 2025 and highlighted subscription/product growth in its shareholder letter, supporting the “Everything Exchange” strategy. BusinessWire: Coinbase doubles trading volume & market share
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed — H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating and $350 target but materially cut FY2025–FY2026 EPS forecasts, signaling lower near‑term profitability expectations even from bullish analysts. StreetInsider: H.C. Wainwright trims estimates, maintains Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory access — Coinbase executives were named to the CFTC’s Innovation Advisory Committee, which may help shape favorable regulatory outcomes over time. Cointelegraph: CFTC adds Coinbase execs to advisory committee
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and loss — Q4 EPS of $0.66 and $1.78B revenue missed expectations; Coinbase reported a $667M quarterly net loss and a 21% revenue decline year‑over‑year, the primary catalyst for today’s selloff. Cointelegraph: Coinbase misses Q4, posts $667M loss
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & governance concerns — Reports detail CEO Brian Armstrong sold roughly $545–$550M of stock over 2025–Jan 2026 and the CFO sold ~$56.5M, raising investor anxiety about insider timing and confidence. Blockonomi: Armstrong sells $550M amid price crash AmericanBankingNews: CFO insider sale
- Negative Sentiment: Service disruption — A brief outage prevented some customers from buying, selling or transferring crypto on the platform, an operational red flag that can intensify selling during market stress. Blockonomi: Coinbase outage halts trades and transfers
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades & PT cuts — JPMorgan trimmed its price target (to $290) and some brokers cut ratings ahead of earnings, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reset. Yahoo Finance: JPMorgan cuts PT
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.