Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 332,541 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the January 15th total of 80,035 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,380,936 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 4.3%

TIRX stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Tian Ruixiang in a report on Friday, December 26th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Tian Ruixiang currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

