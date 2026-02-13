Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $13.50

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TALO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

TALO opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.58. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,310,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 449,377 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,359,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 97,901 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 212.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 267,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.