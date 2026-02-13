Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $135,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 111,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 345.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,345,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $615,280,000 after buying an additional 227,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results — MSI beat revenue and EPS expectations, reporting $3.38B in revenue and $4.59 EPS with record margins and cash flow; management framed the quarter as evidence of business strength. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Record Q4 results — MSI beat revenue and EPS expectations, reporting $3.38B in revenue and $4.59 EPS with record margins and cash flow; management framed the quarter as evidence of business strength. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was raised materially — company now guides FY EPS to $16.70–$16.85 vs. street ~15.70 and lifted full‑year revenue targets, signaling higher-than-expected profit growth. Business Wire: Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance was raised materially — company now guides FY EPS to $16.70–$16.85 vs. street ~15.70 and lifted full‑year revenue targets, signaling higher-than-expected profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Backlog expansion and AI/video momentum — management emphasized AI‑driven video safety products and a growing services/backlog pipeline as multi‑year revenue drivers. Analysts cite the backlog as evidence of durable demand. Yahoo: Deep Dive on AI & Backlog

Backlog expansion and AI/video momentum — management emphasized AI‑driven video safety products and a growing services/backlog pipeline as multi‑year revenue drivers. Analysts cite the backlog as evidence of durable demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price target lift — JPMorgan raised its price target (reported by Benzinga), reinforcing buy‑side confidence and implying upside to the current price. Benzinga: Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade / price target lift — JPMorgan raised its price target (reported by Benzinga), reinforcing buy‑side confidence and implying upside to the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for diligence — slide deck, press release and multiple call transcripts provide detail for investors modeling margins and backlog conversion. Slide Deck / Press Release

Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for diligence — slide deck, press release and multiple call transcripts provide detail for investors modeling margins and backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term revenue guide ambiguity — Q1 EPS guidance beat the street, but Q1 revenue was guided at ~$2.7B versus some consensus nearer $2.8B, which could temper expectations for early‑year top‑line growth. Business Wire: Q1 Guidance

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $453.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.11. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 116.73% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

