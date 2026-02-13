Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.210-1.260 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Twilio’s conference call:

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio reported record Q4 revenue of $1.4 billion , Q4 non‑GAAP operating income of $256 million , Q4 free cash flow of $256 million , and full‑year revenue of $5.1 billion , marking its first full year of GAAP profitability.

, Q4 non‑GAAP operating income of , Q4 free cash flow of , and full‑year revenue of , marking its first full year of GAAP profitability. Voice and Voice AI were major growth drivers—Voice accelerated to the high‑teens growth rate in Q4, Voice AI revenue rose >60% YoY, Branded Calling revenue grew roughly 6x YoY, and RCS volumes increased ~5x quarter‑over‑quarter.

Management issued bullish targets: Q1 revenue of $1.335–$1.345 billion (10–11% organic) and full‑year 2026 organic growth of 8–9%, with 2026 non‑GAAP operating income and free cash flow each guided to $1.04–$1.06 billion , and a 2027 non‑GAAP operating income target of at least $1.23 billion (fee‑adjusted).

(10–11% organic) and full‑year 2026 organic growth of 8–9%, with 2026 non‑GAAP operating income and free cash flow each guided to , and a 2027 non‑GAAP operating income target of at least (fee‑adjusted). Carrier A2P fee increases are a headwind to margins—Twilio expects ~ $190 million of incremental pass‑through revenue in 2026 that it says will reduce 2026 non‑GAAP gross margin by ~170 basis points (and operating margin ~60–70 bps), even though the fees don’t reduce dollar profits.

of incremental pass‑through revenue in 2026 that it says will reduce 2026 non‑GAAP gross margin by ~170 basis points (and operating margin ~60–70 bps), even though the fees don’t reduce dollar profits. Execution and capital returns remain strong—non‑GAAP operating margin expanded, 2025 free cash flow was $945 million with $855 million in share buybacks (90% of FCF), share count down ~18%, and continued reductions in stock‑based comp and net burn.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. 3,403,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.90. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,597.62. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,055,000. This represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock worth $135,022,770. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,734,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $21,336,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Twilio reported EPS of $1.33 vs. $1.24 expected and revenue of $1.37B (up 14.3% year-over-year), signaling continued top-line momentum. Business Wire: Q4 results

Q4 results beat consensus — Twilio reported EPS of $1.33 vs. $1.24 expected and revenue of $1.37B (up 14.3% year-over-year), signaling continued top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised near-term financial targets — Twilio gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.21–$1.26 (well above Street consensus) and increased FY revenue guidance to roughly $5.7B, improving forward visibility. MarketBeat: Guidance and call materials

Company raised near-term financial targets — Twilio gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.21–$1.26 (well above Street consensus) and increased FY revenue guidance to roughly $5.7B, improving forward visibility. Positive Sentiment: Strong product momentum, especially Voice AI — Management highlighted record revenue and accelerating Voice AI adoption as a growth driver, which supports the revenue beat and higher guidance. Yahoo Finance: Call highlights

Strong product momentum, especially Voice AI — Management highlighted record revenue and accelerating Voice AI adoption as a growth driver, which supports the revenue beat and higher guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and set a $180 price target, reflecting strong bullish conviction among some sell-side analysts. Benzinga: Rosenblatt coverage

Analyst support — Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and set a $180 price target, reflecting strong bullish conviction among some sell-side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Full conference materials and transcripts available — Investors can review the detailed earnings slide deck and call transcript to dig into margin drivers and product metrics. Seeking Alpha: Transcript

Full conference materials and transcripts available — Investors can review the detailed earnings slide deck and call transcript to dig into margin drivers and product metrics. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions to the outlook — Some analysts expressed caution about the outlook and assumptions, producing mixed commentary that trimmed enthusiasm for some investors. Seeking Alpha: Mixed analyst reactions

Mixed analyst reactions to the outlook — Some analysts expressed caution about the outlook and assumptions, producing mixed commentary that trimmed enthusiasm for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts despite buy ratings — BTIG trimmed its target from $165 to $155 (still a Buy), which indicates some analysts are scaling back upside expectations even as they remain positive. Benzinga: BTIG target change

Price-target cuts despite buy ratings — BTIG trimmed its target from $165 to $155 (still a Buy), which indicates some analysts are scaling back upside expectations even as they remain positive. Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure in some coverage — Several outlets noted that the stock fell in parts of the session despite the beat, reflecting profit-taking or valuation concerns that could limit near-term upside. MSN: Stock reaction

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.