Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,681,000 after buying an additional 175,531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,432,000 after buying an additional 2,679,139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,539,000 after acquiring an additional 369,771 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,265,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,099,000 after acquiring an additional 190,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

