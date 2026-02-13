Request Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $76.09 million and $1.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,416,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,416,740.93470852 with 796,694,830.63908324 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07397655 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $1,589,011.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

