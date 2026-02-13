Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $478.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $609.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Intuitive beat January quarter revenue and EPS estimates and management highlighted continued procedure growth and da Vinci 5 adoption — a reminder the growth engine remains intact. Read More.

Company fundamentals: Intuitive beat January quarter revenue and EPS estimates and management highlighted continued procedure growth and da Vinci 5 adoption — a reminder the growth engine remains intact. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: The broker community still leans positive overall (many Buy/Overweight ratings and several price-target raises), which provides a floor if execution continues. Read More.

Analyst support: The broker community still leans positive overall (many Buy/Overweight ratings and several price-target raises), which provides a floor if execution continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and flow: Traders are focused on the recent pullback vs. 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages; technical positioning can amplify near‑term moves even if fundamentals are stable. Read More.

Technicals and flow: Traders are focused on the recent pullback vs. 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages; technical positioning can amplify near‑term moves even if fundamentals are stable. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous zero/NaN values and should be treated with caution — they don’t appear to explain today’s move.

Short‑interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous zero/NaN values and should be treated with caution — they don’t appear to explain today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple insider sales disclosed in early February (EVP Myriam Curet and VP Fredrik Widman) are prompting short‑term negative sentiment and may be interpreted as profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling: Multiple insider sales disclosed in early February (EVP Myriam Curet and VP Fredrik Widman) are prompting short‑term negative sentiment and may be interpreted as profit‑taking. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent underperformance: Coverage questioning whether ISRG is “priced for perfection” after a pullback and a ~13% three‑month decline is keeping some investors cautious despite the beat. Read More. Read More.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

