ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Hits $17.26 on Major Exchanges

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $171.15 million and approximately $9.76 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $17.26 or 0.00024990 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ViciCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.33 or 0.97564215 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,915,164 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 token issued by Vici Network that enables secure authentication, authorization, and access management across Web3 applications. It powers products such as the ViciWallet MPC wallet, curated crypto bundle swaps, ViciSwap, Discord access control, and Zoom monetization. It also supports enterprise applications through the Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which embeds security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation and a plug-in architecture for rapid feature deployment. The token is live on multiple blockchains and provides both consumer usability and enterprise compliance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.