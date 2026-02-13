LSV Asset Management Acquires 157,224 Shares of The Gap, Inc. $GAP

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of GAP worth $71,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 177.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $10,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,853,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,100,300.06. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,110. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,349,044 shares of company stock worth $36,857,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

GAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

