Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 15,314 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

