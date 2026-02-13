PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,022 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 367,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 142,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 274,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

