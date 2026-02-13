PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,022 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2026

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNMFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 367,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 142,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 274,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.