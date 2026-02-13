AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of AutoZone worth $182,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 60.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,555.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,271.25.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,900. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,790.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,538.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,845.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,210.72 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

